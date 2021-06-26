Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187,973 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 11.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wipro by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

