Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 522.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 844,640 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after acquiring an additional 930,926 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.