Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,839 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,503,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 64,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

