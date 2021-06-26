Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,212. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.86. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.87.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

