Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5,238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.31 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

