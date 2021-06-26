Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $175.39 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

