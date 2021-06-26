AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 11,314 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 237.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

