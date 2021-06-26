AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 190.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $241.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.84 and a 52-week high of $242.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

