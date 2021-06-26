AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $304.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.64. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

