AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,149 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

