AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 349.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

