AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,052 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,345,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 109,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 66,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.