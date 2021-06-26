Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.85

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.85 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 1516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.58.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,391.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844 in the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

