Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

