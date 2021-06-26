Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of ED opened at $73.87 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.