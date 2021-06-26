Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,185 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.71 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.