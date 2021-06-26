Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $195.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

