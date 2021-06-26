Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,945,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

