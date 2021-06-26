Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Cut to Hold at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971,100 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after buying an additional 6,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205,861 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ambev by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.