American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $46.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ACC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 1,412,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 398,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 519,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

