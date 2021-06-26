American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $34.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.10. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.