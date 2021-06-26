American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $135,492.00 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AEL opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

