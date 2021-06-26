American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of American Financial Group worth $101,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Financial Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in American Financial Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,851,585. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

