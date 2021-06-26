American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $32.10 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $351.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.14.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

