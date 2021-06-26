American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 17.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

