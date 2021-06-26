America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.71.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

