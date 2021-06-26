Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Etsy posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $114,962,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,817,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.37. Etsy has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.