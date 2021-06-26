Analysts Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. Fluor reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.