Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Wix.com also reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.11.

Shares of WIX traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.82. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

