Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.41. 3,368,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,803. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.