Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post sales of $262.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the lowest is $248.63 million. Enova International posted sales of $253.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%.

ENVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 606,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.84. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,331 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

