Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

