Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. MetLife reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.02. 5,297,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

