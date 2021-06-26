Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Qualys posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.97.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

