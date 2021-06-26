Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 46,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

