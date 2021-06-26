Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 84,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $134.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,504,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,101. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $115.04 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

