Analysts Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Dawson James boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. 2,111,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

