Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) PT at $113.30

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.30.

GIB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get CGI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,390,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 181,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.