Analysts Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Price Target at $29.97

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CLR opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

