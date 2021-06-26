Analysts Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Price Target at $29.97

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

