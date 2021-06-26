Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Price Target at $198.29

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,141. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

