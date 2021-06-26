Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Target Price at C$16.66

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.78 and a 1 year high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.61.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

