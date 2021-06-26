Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target at $26.79

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.38 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

