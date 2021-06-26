Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target at $94.80

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.