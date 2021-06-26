Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT at GBX 319.18

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of RR stock traded down GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,926,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.25. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.01.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £983.82 ($1,285.37). Also, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,708 shares of company stock worth $293,937.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

