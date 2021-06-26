Analysts Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $167.86

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.86.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $175.12. 384,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,660. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $178.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Sun Communities by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 48,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

