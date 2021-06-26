Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) PT at $216.07

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

WEX stock opened at $197.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.10. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

