Analyzing GoodRx (GDRX) & The Competition

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GoodRx to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GoodRx alerts:

33.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GoodRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A GoodRx Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GoodRx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44 GoodRx Competitors 595 2936 4477 87 2.50

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.01%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.10%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million -$293.62 million -38.86 GoodRx Competitors $1.10 billion $4.90 million 25.44

GoodRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GoodRx peers beat GoodRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.