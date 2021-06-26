Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.