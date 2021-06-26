Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

